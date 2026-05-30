Premier Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 40.86% to Rs 1.78 crore

Net loss of Premier Synthetics reported to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.86% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.53% to Rs 11.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.