Premier Synthetics standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 58.39% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of Premier Synthetics rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.39% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.343.221.4900.290.110.220.040.220.05

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