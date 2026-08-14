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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Synthetics standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit rises 340.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
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Sales decline 58.39% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of Premier Synthetics rose 340.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 58.39% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.343.22 -58 OPM %1.490 -PBDT0.290.11 164 PBT0.220.04 450 NP0.220.05 340

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

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