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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premium Capital Market & Investments standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Premium Capital Market & Investments standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.24% to Rs 4.04 crore

Net profit of Premium Capital Market & Investments declined 66.67% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 40.24% to Rs 4.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4.046.76 -40 OPM %2.483.11 -PBDT0.100.21 -52 PBT0.100.21 -52 NP0.070.21 -67

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:21 AM IST

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