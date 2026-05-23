Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 370.38% to Rs 21.12 crore

Net Loss of Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 370.38% to Rs 21.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 2.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.81% to Rs 21.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales21.124.49 370 21.1218.89 12 OPM %-0.09-2.00 --0.5714.13 - PBDT-0.02-0.09 78 -0.122.87 PL PBT-0.02-0.09 78 -0.132.86 PL NP-0.02-0.16 88 -0.042.16 PL

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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