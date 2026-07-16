Prestige Estates edges lower after pre-sales decline by nearly 46% in Q1 FY27

Prestige Estates Projects fell 1.97% to Rs 1652.75 after the company reported pre-sales of Rs 6,579.3 crore for Q1 FY27, which is lower by 45.7% as compared with the figure of Rs 12,126.4 crore recorded in Q1 FY26.

In the June 2026 quarter, the company has registered sales volume of 6.04 million square feet (down 36.8% YoY) and has sold 3,337 units (down 29.3% YoY).

Prestige Estates said that Hyderabad was the largest contributor to quarterly sales, accounting for 49% of total sales, followed by Bengaluru (27%), Mumbai (12%), NCR (7%) and other markets (5%).

The company achieved an average realization of Rs 11,193 per square foot for apartments in Q1 FY27, which is lower by 16.1% on year-on-year (YoY) basis. The average realization for plotted developments, however, increased by 9.5% YoY to Rs 8,043 per square foot.

The average realizations for the quarter primarily reflect the geographical mix of sales, with Hyderabad accounting for nearly half of the quarterly sales following the successful launch of Prestige Golden Grove. Collections for the quarter added up to Rs 4,802.2, up 6.2% from Rs 4,522.7 crore recorded in the same period last year. During the quarter, the company launched four projects with a combined developable area of 20.16 million square feet, and a GDV of approximately Rs 12,000 crore for the residential projects. The company completed three projects during the quarter with a total developable area of 4.37 million square feet.

The commercial office portfolio continued to witness healthy demand, with gross leasing of 1.5 million square feet during the quarter. As of June 2026, exit rentals for the commercial portfolio stood at Rs 756 crore. The retail portfolio continued its strong momentum, with gross turnover (GTO) across malls reaching Rs 737 crore, representing an 18% year-on-year growth. The company's malls recorded footfalls of 5.2 million during the quarter. As of June 2026, exit rentals for the retail portfolio stood at Rs 277.6 crore. Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, Prestige Group said: We are pleased with the strong start to FY27, led by the excellent response to Prestige Golden Grove in Hyderabad.