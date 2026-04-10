Prestige Estates gains on Rs 9,000 crore Versova residential project entry

Prestige Estates Projects rose 1.57% to Rs 1338.90 after the company announced its entry into a premium residential project in Mumbai through a joint venture with ABIL Group.

The development will be undertaken via Aaramnagar Realty LLP, which holds development rights for a land parcel in Versova. The project spans around 6 acres and has a total development potential of approximately 1.7 million square feet (RERA area), with an estimated gross development value of over Rs 9,000 crore.

The proposed project is planned as a premium residential development, targeting rising demand in Mumbais western suburbs. Versova remains a key micro-market due to its strong social infrastructure, connectivity, and proximity to major commercial hubs.