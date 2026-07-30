Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 2675.10 croreNet profit of Prestige Estates Projects declined 19.35% to Rs 235.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 292.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 2675.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2307.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2675.102307.30 16 OPM %31.7538.02 -PBDT591.40654.80 -10 PBT365.70438.60 -17 NP235.90292.50 -19
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