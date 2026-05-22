Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Prestige Estates Projects consolidated net profit rises 900.40% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:17 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 166.54% to Rs 4073.80 crore

Net profit of Prestige Estates Projects rose 900.40% to Rs 250.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 166.54% to Rs 4073.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1528.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 155.72% to Rs 1195.50 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 467.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 72.60% to Rs 12685.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7349.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4073.801528.40 167 12685.407349.40 73 OPM %24.8034.61 -29.1034.23 - PBDT650.50303.80 114 2619.701568.10 67 PBT412.7087.10 374 1713.60755.80 127 NP250.1025.00 900 1195.50467.50 156

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 494.00 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sharda Motor Industries consolidated net profit rises 6.53% in the March 2026 quarter

GIFT Nifty suggests flat start for equities

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 2398.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 93.51% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story