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Prestige Estates Projects Ltd Falls 3.33%, BSE Realty index Drops 1.08%

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
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Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 3.38% over last one month compared to 9.55% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd lost 3.33% today to trade at Rs 1616.3. The BSE Realty index is down 1.08% to quote at 7091.84. The index is up 9.55 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.17% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 0.35 % over last one year compared to the 4.72% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has added 3.38% over last one month compared to 9.55% gain in BSE Realty index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9662 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.36 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1804.65 on 03 Nov 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1090.45 on 02 Apr 2026.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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