Prestige Estates rallies on healthy pre-sales growth in Q4 FY26

Prestige Estates Projects zoomed 8.21% to Rs 1,322.90 after the company's pre-sales jumped 10% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 7,697 crore in Q4 March 2026.

On annual basis, the companys pre-sales surged 76% YoY to Rs 30,024 crore in FY26.

The company witnessed sustained traction across its key markets during the year, driven by steady demand for well-located, high-quality developments. Sales momentum remained consistent across both new launches and ongoing inventory, reflecting resilient end-user demand.

The realtor said that performance during the year was underpinned by healthy contributions from geographies including Bengaluru, NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai. FY26 also marks the first time the company has crossed Rs 30,000 crore in annual pre-sales, reflecting the scale and depth of its operations across markets.

Irfan Razack, chairman and managing director, said: We are happy to close FY26 on a strong note, with steady sales momentum through the year and a good finish in the fourth quarter. Demand across our key markets has remained encouraging, and our focus on quality, location, and timely execution continues to resonate well with customers. With a robust pipeline of upcoming launches across geographies, we are optimistic about sustaining this momentum in the coming year. Prestige Group is a diversified real estate developers, with a portfolio spanning residential, commercial, retail, hospitality, and integrated townships across major cities. As at December 2025, the Group has delivered 313 projects spanning 206 mn sft and currently has a pipeline of 128 projects across 195 mn sft.