Prestige Estates rises after residential project in Hyderabad clocks Rs 2,500 crore in early sales

Prestige Estates Projects added 3.08% to Rs 1415.70 after the company said that it has recorded strong response to its recently launched residential project, Prestige Golden Grove, in Hyderabad.

The project, one of the largest single-phase developments in Hyderabad, witnessed over 4,000 customer footfalls, among the highest seen for a residential launch in the city.

Within two weeks of launch, the company achieved sales of over 1,700 units, translating to a total sales value exceeding Rs 2,500 crore.

Located in Tellapur, Prestige Golden Grove is a large-scale residential development spread across nearly 29 acres, comprising approximately 5,120 units across 10 towers, with a total estimated gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 9,500 crore.