Prestige launches 11.91-acre residential project 'Prestige Parklane' at Devanahall, Bengaluru

With estimated GDV of Rs 1,750 cr

Prestige Estates Projects announced the launch of Prestige Parklane, a new residential development strategically located along the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR) in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.

Spread across 11.91 acres, Prestige Parklane comprises 1,788 homes across nine towers, oAering a mix of 1, 2 and 3 Bed Homes designed to cater to a wide range of homebuyers. The project has a total saleable area of approximately 1.7 million sq. ft. and carries a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 1,750 crore.

Located just 2 minutes from the STRR, the project benefits from its position within one of Bengaluru's rapidly developing growth corridors, with access to the wider northern Bengaluru region and the city's expanding infrastructure network. A key highlight of Prestige Parklane is its emphasis on open and community-oriented spaces, with approximately 4 acres of central landscaped greens integrated into the development.