Prestige Projects Pvt standalone net profit declines 99.73% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 47.52% to Rs 43.40 crore

Net profit of Prestige Projects Pvt declined 99.73% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 37.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 47.52% to Rs 43.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 82.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 90.26% to Rs 15.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 159.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 85.67% to Rs 142.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 991.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.