Prestige unveils convention centre in Bengaluru Airport City

Prestige Group, in partnership with Bengaluru Airport City (BACL), today announced a landmark integrated destination within Bengaluru Airport City that will bring together business, hospitality, culture, and experiences in one seamlessly connected ecosystem. Anchored by a state-of-the-art convention centre, the development marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Bengaluru Airport City as a vibrant urban destination.

Designed as a world-class business, hospitality and cultural hub, the development brings together an iconic convention and exhibition centre, luxury hotels under the globally renowned St. Regis brand and Marriott Marquis brand, premium office space, and curated food and beverage experiences within a seamlessly connected urban environment.