Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 18.94 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 13.23% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 18.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 20.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 71.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.