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Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 13.23% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales rise 2.66% to Rs 18.94 crore

Net profit of Prevest Denpro rose 13.23% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.66% to Rs 18.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.83% to Rs 20.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.93% to Rs 71.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 63.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales18.9418.45 3 71.8163.03 14 OPM %36.4835.45 -34.4035.03 - PBDT8.327.62 9 29.6226.15 13 PBT7.817.15 9 27.6124.25 14 NP5.825.14 13 20.4918.16 13

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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