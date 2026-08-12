Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 27.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.93% to Rs 19.07 croreNet profit of Prevest Denpro rose 27.89% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.93% to Rs 19.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 15.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales19.0715.77 21 OPM %35.4533.67 -PBDT8.086.48 25 PBT7.565.99 26 NP5.644.41 28
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