Pricol consolidated net profit rises 109.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.34% to Rs 1077.90 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 109.53% to Rs 73.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 43.34% to Rs 1077.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 752.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.15% to Rs 250.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 167.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 51.24% to Rs 3963.85 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2620.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.