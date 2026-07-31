Pricol consolidated net profit rises 34.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.46% to Rs 1083.58 croreNet profit of Pricol rose 34.34% to Rs 67.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 1083.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 877.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1083.58877.66 23 OPM %11.4811.28 -PBDT119.3194.79 26 PBT87.4766.15 32 NP67.0249.89 34
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