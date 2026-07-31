Buzzing :

Mankind Pharma Q3 ResultsSwiggy Q1 Results 2026Q1 Results TodayVedanta Aluminium Q1 ResultsMankind Pharma Q1 ResultsAjanta Pharma Q1 ResultsM & M Q1 Result 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 7 Live Updates
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pricol consolidated net profit rises 34.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Pricol consolidated net profit rises 34.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 23.46% to Rs 1083.58 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 34.34% to Rs 67.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 1083.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 877.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1083.58877.66 23 OPM %11.4811.28 -PBDT119.3194.79 26 PBT87.4766.15 32 NP67.0249.89 34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

National Securities Depository consolidated net profit rises 9.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Indegene consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 21.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Anka India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Filatex India consolidated net profit rises 19.33% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Next Story