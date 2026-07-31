Pricol consolidated net profit rises 34.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 23.46% to Rs 1083.58 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 34.34% to Rs 67.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.46% to Rs 1083.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 877.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1083.58877.6611.4811.28119.3194.7987.4766.1567.0249.89

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