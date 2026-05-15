Pricol rose 10.02% to Rs 629.80 after the automotive components maker reported strong earnings growth for Q4 FY26.

Consolidated profit after tax stood at Rs 73.23 crore in Q4 FY26, up 109.53% from Rs 34.95 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 14.98% from Rs 63.69 crore in Q3 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 43.34% YoY to Rs 1,077.90 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 752.01 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue rose 5.64% sequentially from Rs 1,020.36 crore in Q3 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 95.74 crore in Q4 FY26, up 81.19% from Rs 52.84 crore in Q4 FY25 and increased 13.30% from Rs 84.50 crore in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 143.28 crore in Q4 FY26, up 62.27% YoY from Rs 88.29 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 13.29% from 11.74% a year ago. On the cost front, total expenditure increased 40.46% YoY to Rs 968.21 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 689.31 crore in Q4 FY25. Raw material cost rose 44.01% to Rs 747.49 crore from Rs 519.06 crore, while employee expenses increased 20.51% to Rs 123.38 crore from Rs 102.38 crore. Interest cost increased 58.27% YoY to Rs 8.23 crore from Rs 5.20 crore, while depreciation expense rose 17.95% to Rs 31.08 crore from Rs 26.35 crore.

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations rose 51.24% YoY to Rs 3,963.85 crore from Rs 2,620.91 crore in FY25. Profit before tax increased 46.04% to Rs 330.94 crore from Rs 226.61 crore, while profit after tax rose 50.15% to Rs 250.80 crore from Rs 167.03 crore. FY26 EBITDA increased 47.53% YoY to Rs 492.91 crore, while EBITDA margin stood at 12.44%. Net cash from operating activities increased to Rs 281.26 crore in FY26 from Rs 223.43 crore in FY25. Vikram Mohan, chairman and managing director, said FY26 was a defining year for the global automotive industry amid supply chain disruptions and geopolitical tensions. He added that the company crossed the Rs 4,000 crore total income milestone through a balanced mix of organic and inorganic growth while continuing investments in engineering, localisation and technology-led mobility solutions.

Pricol announced a leadership transition during the quarter, with Vanitha Mohan stepping down as chairman after serving the company for several decades. The board appointed Vikram Mohan as chairman and managing director, highlighting his role in driving operational excellence, global partnerships and long-term growth initiatives. The company said it will continue focusing on strengthening its position as a mobility technology company under the new leadership. Pricol is one of India's leading automotive technology and precision engineered Products and solutions company. The company's operations classified into three verticals, driver information and connected vehicle solution (DICVS), actuation, control and fluid management system (ACFMS) and precision products.