Prima Plastics consolidated net profit declines 8.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.29% to Rs 40.11 croreNet profit of Prima Plastics declined 8.18% to Rs 2.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.29% to Rs 40.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 34.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales40.1134.79 15 OPM %20.6914.49 -PBDT10.427.59 37 PBT9.036.30 43 NP2.923.18 -8
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