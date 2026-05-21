Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Prima Plastics consolidated net profit rises 18.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 19.23% to Rs 46.70 crore

Net profit of Prima Plastics rose 18.37% to Rs 8.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 19.23% to Rs 46.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 57.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 15.76% to Rs 19.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.03% to Rs 159.81 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales46.7057.82 -19 159.81142.65 12 OPM %20.9614.10 -17.0114.27 - PBDT12.7011.60 9 35.1229.32 20 PBT11.299.87 14 29.7124.56 21 NP8.707.35 18 19.9117.20 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Talbros Automotive Components consolidated net profit rises 18.96% in the March 2026 quarter

JK Lakshmi Cement consolidated net profit declines 29.39% in the March 2026 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit declines 50.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Bosch consolidated net profit rises 2.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Blue Water Logistics standalone net profit rises 111.75% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story