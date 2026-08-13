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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.40 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:44 AM IST
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Sales rise 82.72% to Rs 1.48 crore

Net loss of Prime Capital Market reported to Rs 1.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 82.72% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.480.81 83 OPM %-76.351.23 -PBDT-1.400.01 PL PBT-1.400.01 PL NP-1.400.01 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:44 AM IST

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