Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prime Capital Market reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.51 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 378.63% to Rs 31.35 crore

Net loss of Prime Capital Market reported to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 378.63% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 366.52% to Rs 32.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.356.55 379 32.476.96 367 OPM %-5.749.47 --2.6510.92 - PBDT-1.950.69 PL -1.120.83 PL PBT-1.950.69 PL -1.120.83 PL NP-1.510.49 PL -0.890.59 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Golden Legand Leasing & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Parshwanath Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.36 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Dhanvantri Jeevan Rekha standalone net profit rises 900.00% in the March 2026 quarter

N G Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.69 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story