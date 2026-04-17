Prime Focus Ltd spurts 1.38%, up for fifth straight session

Prime Focus Ltd is quoting at Rs 352.5, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 267.8% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% slide in NIFTY and a 11.69% slide in the Nifty Media.

Prime Focus Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 352.5, up 1.38% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Prime Focus Ltd has gained around 33.22% in last one month.