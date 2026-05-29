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Prime Focus reports consolidated net profit of Rs 82.35 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 2:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 42.20% to Rs 1375.47 crore

Net profit of Prime Focus reported to Rs 82.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 230.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 42.20% to Rs 1375.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 967.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 218.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 377.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.66% to Rs 4587.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3537.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1375.47967.25 42 4587.323537.91 30 OPM %35.5124.00 -31.0322.22 - PBDT305.51248.63 23 1016.41474.74 114 PBT87.78122.83 -29 358.87-30.56 LP NP82.35-230.97 LP 218.76-377.11 LP

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 2:06 PM IST

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