Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchDelhi Dengue CasesEng vs Pak Test Series ScheduleTarun Tejpal CaseUS Visa RejectionGurugram Rain AlertRBI Loan Pricing RulesDefence Shares in Demand
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Focus reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Focus reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.46 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 9.48% to Rs 7.62 crore

Net Loss of Prime Focus reported to Rs 79.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.48% to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales7.626.96 9 OPM %11.5511.78 -PBDT6.730.01 67200 PBT-1.67-7.17 77 NP-79.46-5.35 -1385

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty indicates negative opening for Dalal Street

Groarc Industries India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 111.45% in the June 2026 quarter

Lok Sabha clears Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026

SNL Bearings standalone net profit rises 27.68% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Next Story