Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 47.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 49.98% to Rs 79.91 crore

Net profit of Prime Fresh rose 47.67% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.98% to Rs 79.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 53.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.85% to Rs 13.21 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 273.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 206.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.