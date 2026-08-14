Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 47.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 61.71 crore

Net profit of Prime Fresh rose 47.70% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 61.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.61.7153.349.727.465.693.875.613.824.182.83

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