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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 47.70% in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Fresh consolidated net profit rises 47.70% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 61.71 crore

Net profit of Prime Fresh rose 47.70% to Rs 4.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 61.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 53.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales61.7153.34 16 OPM %9.727.46 -PBDT5.693.87 47 PBT5.613.82 47 NP4.182.83 48

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:28 AM IST

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