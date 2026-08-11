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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Industries consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Industries consolidated net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:25 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 8.97 crore

Net profit of Prime Industries rose 171.43% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 8.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.970 0 OPM %18.840 -PBDT1.620.37 338 PBT1.440.37 289 NP0.760.28 171

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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