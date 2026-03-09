Prime Minister highlights emergence of Care Economy, talks about digital transformation in healthcare

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the fourth in a series of post-budget webinars today focusing on the theme Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas-Fulfilling Aspirations of People. Highlighting that the sectors of Education, Skill, Health, Tourism, Sports, and Culture are the primary vehicles for meeting these goals, Modi welcomed experts and policy makers to deliberate on the effective implementation of budget announcements. Emphasizing the vision of preventive and holistic health, the Prime Minister noted the rapid strengthening of health infrastructure and the global popularity of Yoga and Ayurveda. The Prime Minister highlighted that Medical colleges have been opened in hundreds of districts; Through the Ayushman Bharat scheme and Aarogya Mandirs, access to healthcare services has been expanded. Modi specifically drew attention to the emerging 'Care Economy' and the rising demand for caregivers globally, urging experts to develop new training models to empower the youth. Regarding the digital transformation in healthcare, the Prime Minister spoke about the success of Tele-medicine in reaching remote areas.

