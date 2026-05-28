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Prime Minister urges citizens to take precautions amid soaring temperatures across India

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
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Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has urged citizens across the country to take all possible precautions amid soaring temperatures being witnessed in different parts of India. Modi urged people to stay hydrated, carry water while stepping out and extend help to others by offering them water during the harsh weather conditions. The Prime Minister also advised people to remain alert to signs of heat exhaustion such as dizziness, nausea and extreme fatigue. He urged citizens to immediately help anyone feeling unwell, weak or suffering from headaches by moving them to a cool and shaded place and ensuring availability of water and ORS. Modi noted that children, elderly people and those working outdoors are especially vulnerable during extreme heat and cautioned that ignoring warning signs may lead to heatstroke. Modi also called upon people to regularly check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during the heatwave and remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out during peak afternoon hours and take adequate rest. Emphasising compassion during extreme weather conditions, the Prime Minister appealed to citizens to keep bowls of water outside homes, balconies, terraces, shops and offices for birds and animals.

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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