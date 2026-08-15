Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Property Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Property Development Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 11.31 crore

Net loss of Prime Property Development Corporation reported to Rs 4.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 11.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.310 0 OPM %-41.470 -PBDT-4.640.09 PL PBT-4.660.07 PL NP-4.660.07 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kitex Garments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.00 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prudential Sugar Corporation consolidated net profit rises 7.86% in the June 2026 quarter

Fedders Holding consolidated net profit declines 34.26% in the June 2026 quarter

Amrapali Industries consolidated net profit rises 930.56% in the June 2026 quarter

SBEC Systems (India) consolidated net profit declines 13.64% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:19 AM IST

Next Story