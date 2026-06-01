Prime Property Development Corporation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.64 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 75.42 crore

Net profit of Prime Property Development Corporation reported to Rs 22.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 818.96% to Rs 24.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 865.69% to Rs 75.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.