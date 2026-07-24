Prime Securities consolidated net profit declines 80.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 27.13% to Rs 33.68 croreNet profit of Prime Securities declined 80.82% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 27.13% to Rs 33.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 46.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales33.6846.22 -27 OPM %22.9535.44 -PBDT7.3716.97 -57 PBT6.3916.46 -61 NP2.0110.48 -81
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