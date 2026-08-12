Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayN Chandrasekaran Resignation LetterGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Prime Urban Development India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.88 crore

Net Loss of Prime Urban Development India reported to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.880 0 OPM %-22.730 -PBDT-0.13-0.15 13 PBT-0.16-0.19 16 NP-0.16-0.19 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brilliant Portfolios standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Jyothy Labs standalone net profit declines 50.78% in the June 2026 quarter

OTCO International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Bengal Tea & Fabrics standalone net profit rises 34.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Gujarat Petrosynthese standalone net profit rises 45.76% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Next Story