Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 140.28 croreNet profit of Primo Chemicals rose 14.71% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 140.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales140.28141.94 -1 OPM %14.8314.37 -PBDT22.3520.20 11 PBT8.867.09 25 NP4.684.08 15
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