Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 14.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.17% to Rs 140.28 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals rose 14.71% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 1.17% to Rs 140.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 141.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.140.28141.9414.8314.3722.3520.208.867.094.684.08

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