Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Primo Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 6.07 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 6.79% to Rs 144.86 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals reported to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 144.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 155.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 331.74% to Rs 15.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.10% to Rs 561.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 555.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales144.86155.42 -7 561.69555.56 1 OPM %13.1315.42 -12.1612.30 - PBDT20.7922.61 -8 69.5966.22 5 PBT7.8110.09 -23 17.0215.12 13 NP6.07-0.41 LP 15.373.56 332

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit declines 22.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Infopark Properties reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Premier Explosives bags Rs 34-cr rocket motors export order

IEX records 16.6% YoY growth in traded electricity volumes in April

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,002 cr across businesses

First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story