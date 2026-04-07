Prince Pipes & Fittings completes acquisition of assets of manufacturing unit in Bhuj, Gujarat

Prince Pipes & Fittings had earlier announced the Asset Purchase Agreement for a manufacturing facility in Bhuj, Gujarat on 20 March 2024, structured in two phases.

The first phase included the acquisition of the Aquel brand along with moulds, dies and related intellectual property, enabling the company to initiate the integration of the bathware portfolio within its product offering.

Accordingly, the company today announced the completion of the second phase of the Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with Klaus Waren Fixtures, relating to the acquisition of identified assets of the Klaus Waren Fixtures. The acquired assets will serve as the manufacturing base for the company's bathware operations and will support scaling of the Aquel by Prince product portfolio, which includes faucets and bathroom accessories. Management will continue the measured build-out of the business through distribution expansion, product development and targeted brand investment.