Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 132.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 850.07 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 132.05% to Rs 56.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 850.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 719.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.63% to Rs 73.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 2598.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2523.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.