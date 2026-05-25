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Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 132.05% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 850.07 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 132.05% to Rs 56.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 850.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 719.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 69.63% to Rs 73.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.95% to Rs 2598.33 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2523.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales850.07719.65 18 2598.332523.92 3 OPM %12.907.62 -8.916.46 - PBDT109.9357.22 92 232.87165.87 40 PBT75.6329.94 153 101.7958.85 73 NP56.1124.18 132 73.1843.14 70

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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