Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 600.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 609.42 croreNet profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 600.21% to Rs 33.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 609.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 580.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales609.42580.42 5 OPM %12.666.86 -PBDT77.9137.11 110 PBT42.896.36 574 NP33.754.82 600
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