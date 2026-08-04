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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 600.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Prince Pipes & Fittings standalone net profit rises 600.21% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.00% to Rs 609.42 crore

Net profit of Prince Pipes & Fittings rose 600.21% to Rs 33.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.00% to Rs 609.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 580.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales609.42580.42 5 OPM %12.666.86 -PBDT77.9137.11 110 PBT42.896.36 574 NP33.754.82 600

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

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