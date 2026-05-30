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Prism Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.26 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST
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Sales rise 3150.00% to Rs 0.65 crore

Net Loss of Prism Finance reported to Rs 6.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3150.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.54 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.04% to Rs 5.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.650.02 3150 5.265.72 -8 OPM %-1016.92-31350.00 --77.76-44.76 - PBDT-6.63-6.28 -6 -3.80-2.62 -45 PBT-6.66-6.30 -6 -3.87-2.71 -43 NP-6.26-4.28 -46 -3.54-1.02 -247

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:07 PM IST

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