Prism Finance standalone net profit rises 46.15% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.52% to Rs 6.80 croreNet profit of Prism Finance rose 46.15% to Rs 5.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.52% to Rs 6.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales6.805.25 30 OPM %94.2691.24 -PBDT6.394.78 34 PBT6.364.77 33 NP5.513.77 46
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