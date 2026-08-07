Prism Johnson consolidated net profit rises 4003.54% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.72% to Rs 1811.36 croreNet profit of Prism Johnson rose 4003.54% to Rs 104.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.72% to Rs 1811.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1780.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1811.361780.72 2 OPM %12.179.78 -PBDT209.39139.46 50 PBT87.265.73 1423 NP104.232.54 4004
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