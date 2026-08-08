Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsJharkhand Student ProtestNPS for NRISamsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra ReviewQ1 ResultsDhoot Transmission IPODelhi Rain AlertReal Estate InvestmentOTT Releases
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 75.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 75.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 95.89% to Rs 0.23 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 75.17% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 95.89% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.235.60 -96 OPM %-4.3523.04 -PBDT0.511.96 -74 PBT0.491.93 -75 NP0.361.45 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CARE Ratings consolidated net profit rises 25.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.80 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.69% in the June 2026 quarter

RACL Geartech consolidated net profit rises 7.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Oswal Agro Mills consolidated net profit declines 70.62% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 08 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Next Story