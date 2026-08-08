Prismx Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 75.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 95.89% to Rs 0.23 croreNet profit of Prismx Global Ventures declined 75.17% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 95.89% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.235.60 -96 OPM %-4.3523.04 -PBDT0.511.96 -74 PBT0.491.93 -75 NP0.361.45 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content