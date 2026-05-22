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Prismx Global Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.20 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST
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Sales decline 40.32% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Prismx Global Ventures reported to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 40.32% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 950.00% to Rs 6.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 22.41% to Rs 11.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.370.62 -40 11.2214.46 -22 OPM %-402.70111.29 -0.4510.93 - PBDT-1.17-1.64 29 3.691.73 113 PBT-1.19-1.73 31 3.581.62 121 NP2.20-1.92 LP 6.090.58 950

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:09 AM IST

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