Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit declines 34.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 29.53% to Rs 1104.72 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) declined 34.82% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 29.53% to Rs 1104.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 852.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1104.72852.90 30 OPM %0.090.17 -PBDT1.241.71 -27 PBT0.971.50 -35 NP0.731.12 -35
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