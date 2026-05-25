Prithvi Exchange (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.53% to Rs 938.23 crore

Net loss of Prithvi Exchange (India) reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.53% to Rs 938.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 718.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 67.21% to Rs 2.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 3717.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3514.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.