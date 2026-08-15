Priti International standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.96% to Rs 3.43 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.96% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.437.14-6.71-3.640.300.500.160.360.120.26

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