Priti International standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 51.96% to Rs 3.43 croreNet profit of Priti International declined 53.85% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 51.96% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.437.14 -52 OPM %-6.71-3.64 -PBDT0.300.50 -40 PBT0.160.36 -56 NP0.120.26 -54
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