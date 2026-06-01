Priti International standalone net profit declines 79.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 62.00% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 79.76% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.00% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.05% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.60% to Rs 25.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.