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Priti International standalone net profit declines 79.76% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 62.00% to Rs 6.03 crore

Net profit of Priti International declined 79.76% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 62.00% to Rs 6.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 81.05% to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 66.60% to Rs 25.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 77.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.0315.87 -62 25.7477.06 -67 OPM %-3.322.33 --2.874.92 - PBDT0.421.28 -67 1.826.93 -74 PBT0.281.14 -75 1.276.39 -80 NP0.170.84 -80 0.904.75 -81

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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