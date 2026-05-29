Priti Mercantile Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.14% to Rs 3.99 crore

Net loss of Priti Mercantile Company reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.14% to Rs 6.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 18.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.